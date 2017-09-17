09/17/17

World Leaders Are Discrediting Trump's Tweets

After President Trump refers to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man" in a tweet, MSNBC's Alex Witt and guests examine how world leaders are perceiving his published messages. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Will America lose Obamacare or get single payer?

