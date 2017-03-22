MSNBC Live 03/22/17
Witness Recounts Police Shooting Man in Black Clothing Near...
Witness who saw police shoot a "thick set man wearing black clothes" who ran through security gates of UK's Parliament building. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Witness Recounts Police Shooting Man in...
UK's Parliament on Lockdown After Reports...
Jeh Johnson: Trump has potential to be a...
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting: Reuters
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting: Reuters
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
What protectionism means for US consumers
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was...
From baseless tweet to international incident
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Rand Paul: Not much unity over Ryan's...
Why the WH may prevail over order on...
Dutch see Trump as cautionary election lesson
Attorney in mass firings had Trump in purview
New HBO doc exposes life inside Syria
New effort to undermine North Korea...
Trump fails to retain senior diplomats
Seasoned diplomat: West at lowest since 1930s
Trump weakens, hollows out State Department
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
World News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Why presidents release their tax returns
Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return
UK's Parliament on Lockdown After Reports...
Greta: Will The World Turn Its Back On...
Rand Paul: We are in a pre-negotiation phase
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's...
Jeh Johnson: Trump has potential to be a...
'The reckoning time has come' for Trump on...
Not enough votes today to pass bill: House...
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if...
Rare color film of White House & Pres....
Dem Sen. Hirono worries Neil Gorsuch will...
White House tries to distance Trump from...
Donald Trump's SCOTUS pick plays the...
Trump pushes health care bill, but does he...
Unpopular Trump can't close deal on health...
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
Politics
White House tries to distance Trump from...
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
Robby Mook on the Comey effect
Trump takes a fall
Sen. Warner: Trump White House needs to...
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Combative & agitated, Spicer again defends...
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
Trump cites same media he attacks to...
Trump plays defense on travel ban,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham to FBI: You're about...
More questions than answers after look at...
Trump consistently evasive on taxes
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if...
Rand Paul: We are in a pre-negotiation phase
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's...
Jeh Johnson: Trump has potential to be a...
'The reckoning time has come' for Trump on...
Not enough votes today to pass bill: House...
The effort to bring venture capital to...
Reporter explains why she traveled with...
Senator Warner: Any leak should be...
Durbin: We are trying to give Gorsuch what...
GOP senator: Did someone in Obama WH tap...
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI...
GOP senator says Gorsuch should be...
Hayden: 'Weird' Trump-Russia coincidences...
Congressman speaks to 'convergence' of...
Why FBI investigation could take years
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
What protectionism means for US consumers
GOP congressman says Medicaid not being...
Rachel Maddow
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting: Reuters
Chris Hayes on the political potency of fear
Trump scandals eclipse Navy corruption case
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Trump fails again with Muslim ban in court
Trump's 2005 tax forms raise new questions
Votes expose GOP duplicity on Trump taxes
House Intel seek Flynn investigation answers
Why presidents release their tax returns