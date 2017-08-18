The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/18/17

With Bannon ouster is chaos the new normal in DC under Trump?

In just 30 weeks in office, Pres. Trump's White House has seen a slew of high-profile staffers cut loose. Is this proof the chaos candidate will remain the chaos president? Our panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
5 hours 47 min ago
Schatz: Jewish members of Trump cabinet should resign
4 hours 39 min ago
Schmidt to WH staffers: 'Be on the right side of history'
7 hours 55 min ago
Is Trump isolating himself?
5 hours 24 min ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn quits as Trump advisor
4 hours 5 min ago
Trump to arts committee: You can’t quit, I’m firing you
Breitbart editor: Trump would've lost without Bannon
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
Fmr. Trump supporter recants: I can't stand this disgrace any longer
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL