Wiretapping claims: True or false?

MSNBC national security contributor David Cohen discusses the claims brought by President Trump about wiretapping and whether former President Obama had the ability to perform such actions.

Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
WH calls for Congress to investigate wiretapping claims
5 hours 48 min ago
Will Selma native Sessions protect voting rights?
4 hours 34 min ago
Reiner to GOP: 'Where are the patriots?'
3 hours 21 min ago
Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
1 day 6 hours ago
Could Russia be after something?
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?

