MSNBC Live 02/06/17
Will Republican support for Trump hold?
The Weekly Standard's Bill Kristol discusses the negative attention on the Trump administration's immigration ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
WaPo: Trump used charity money for legal...
Pence on Trump’s record on women
Did Trump use charity money to pay legal fee?
Trump outraged over terror suspect’s rights
Trump questions terror suspect’s rights
Cracks begin to show on Trump's...
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump
New questions over Trump's top adviser Bannon
DOJ challenges judge ruling on immigration...
Trump faces GOP backlash for defending Putin
Will 'America First' make Americans easy...
Ret. general: Trump confused American values
Trump expresses his 'respect' for Putin
America's take on Dodd-Frank reform?
What Trump needs to learn regarding Putin...
Tina Brown: Trump's cabinet looks straight...
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Trump takes a 'reckless shot' at a federal...
Trump tweets that 'negative polls are fake...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Joe: Trump must state he's against...
MA attorney general: Trump is not above...
International student’s view on Trump’s...
Trump on Putin: 'I do respect him'
Appeals court to review additional travel...
How Trayvon Martin's death sparked a movement
Protests across the world over Trump's...
Trump’s pick for secretary of education...
Lawyers' thoughts on the immigration ban
What’s affecting Chicago’s crime situation?
Legal orders affect travel ban
Donald Trump's African-American agenda
Trump AG firing recalls Nixon’s ‘Saturday...
Sen. Blumenthal: We will use every tool to...
Steve Bannon’s influence on Trump
Tens of thousands of visas revoked under ban
Trump detours from money matters into...
Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
Politics
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump
Trump voters' view of the President so far
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Trump should have coasted through...
The importance of Bush 41 at the Super Bowl
What Trump needs to learn regarding Putin...
Tina Brown: Trump's cabinet looks straight...
'He has brought Wall Street right into the...
Trump takes a 'reckless shot' at a federal...
Trump tweets that 'negative polls are fake...
Joe: Trump must state he's against...
Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia...
227K jobs in January, unemployment up to 4.8
Man shot after attack outside Louvre
Why Trump won't destroy the Johnson Amendment
How Trump administration has changed two...
Trump's Friday tweet: 'Iran is playing...
NYU erupts over speaker, but is that the...
Joe: Order coming to Trump's foreign...
How US geography impacts foreign policy
Corker: I strongly applaud how US...
Planned Parenthood leader: We've never...
Trump needs to redeem himself, says Dr....
Rachel Maddow
GOP opts for fundraising over fast DeVos vote
Voters get creative reaching out to Congress
Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
New US era a perilous time for Putin critics
Persecution of Putin critics tests Tillerson
Ill-fated raid raises risk/reward questions
Anti-Trump concern sparks widespread activism
Anti-Trump backlash outpacing tea party
Dems forcing GOP to deal with broken system
Booker: What's happening is worthy of outrage
Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick
GOP treatment of Garland sets Gorsuch context
Gorsuch not a typical nihilist Trump nominee
SCOTUS confirmations increasingly contentious
Gorsuch nomination revives Reagan era story
Yates in 2015 on saying no to the president
Trump fires acting AG over travel ban dissent
Amid ICE shuffle, Trump taps Obama official
Trump in reckless rush does slipshod work
Trump firing recalls Saturday Night Massacre