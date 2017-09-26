The Beat With Ari Melber 09/26/17

WI official: Trump DHS misinformed us about Russian hacking

Chief Wisconsin election official Michael Haas recounts how the Trump administration waited 10 months to inform Wisconsin they were hit by Russian hackers – then corrected that notification this week. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

