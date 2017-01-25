MSNBC Live 01/25/17

The dangers of false voter fraud claims?

The Trump administration may be looking into the "integrity" of the voting system. MSNBC's Ari Melber explains why this is both unusual and harmful. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump seeks 'major investigation' into voter fraud
4 hours 26 min ago
Perez: We cannot normalize 'alternative facts'
16 hours 55 min ago
North Korea ready to test fire ICBM: Official
Trump expected to sign order to 'build that wall'
16 hours 10 min ago
McCain: 'Leaning against' voting for Mulvaney for OMB director
5 hours 59 min ago
California Democrats plot the way forward
Trump pipleline actions affirm fears for environment
'How do you make policy if you don't believe facts?'
Trump nominee questioned by Dems about telling truth
Cummings: Trump needs to avoid the trivial

