03/27/17

Why Did Nunes View Surveillance on White House Grounds?

NBC News Intelligence and National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian explains why it’s significant that House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes was on White House grounds the day before revealing surveillance information to the press. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Nunes had secret meeting at the White House before Trump monitoring claim
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
