MSNBC Live 09/27/17

Who is Roy Moore? Meet Alabama's new Republican senate candidate

Conservative firebrand Roy Moore ousted incumbent Sen. Luther Strange on Tuesday night in the heated Alabama Senate race, handing a defeat to President Donald Trump, who had endorsed and campaigned for Strange. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Breaking down the GOP Tax reform plan
Lawrence: The Resistance wins again
13 hours 19 min ago
Who is Roy Moore? Meet Alabama's renegade GOP senate candidate
1 hour 29 min ago
San Juan Mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S. for anybody out there'
14 hours 2 min ago
Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
17 hours 11 min ago
Afghan War Vet to Trump: 'I didn't fight for a flag, or an anthem'
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
Rand Paul teases 'big' health care announcement from WH
A small taste of Roy Moore's radical comments
Swalwell: House committee may need to subpoena Stone

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL