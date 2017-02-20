MSNBC Live 02/20/17

White House reassures commitment to NATO

Former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson tells MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson he is relieved Mike Pence is “cleaning up” President Trump’s negative comments about NATO and the E.U. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
6 hours 37 min ago
Joe: Trump's media statement is 'very, very dangerous'
7 hours 22 min ago
Russia compiles psychological dossier on Trump for Putin
MaddowBlog: If only McCain's actions matched McCain's rhetoric
4 hours 52 min ago
Trump voters tweet their regret
18 hours 30 min ago
Fmr. Amb to Sweden: Trump would have been briefed on a terror attack
Trump, Sweden and why we're 'way past lines'
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with Russian officials
Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
Russell Simmons: 'Trump did something very good for us'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL