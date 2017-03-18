MSNBC Live 03/18/17

White House on security lockdown

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports on the current security incident at the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ has no evidence to support wiretap claim: source
16 hours 33 min ago
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
17 hours 36 min ago
What Democrats think of the new health care bill
5 hours 14 min ago
Mook: Why we can't let Russia's hacking slide
16 hours 50 min ago
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
16 hours 42 min ago
During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant
Was fired U.S. Attorney investigating HHS secretary Price?
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL