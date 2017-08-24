08/24/17

White House Finalizing Guidance on Transgender Ban in Military

Former Army Undersecretary Eric Fanning joins MSNBC to discuss one of the potential components of President Trump's plan for banning transgender individuals from military service. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
6 hours 46 min ago
Schiff: Claims in 'dossier' backed up by public record
5 hours 52 sec ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
20 hours 23 min ago
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
11 hours 23 min ago
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
9 hours 40 min ago
Charities stage mass exodus from Mar-a-Lago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers
WH finalizing guidance on transgender military ban
Winter is coming for the GOP: Dem. says
Lawrence: Trump's 'Jekyll and Hyde' week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL