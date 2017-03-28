MSNBC Live 03/28/17

White House Denies Trying to Block Sally Yates From Testifying...

The White House disputes letters alleging that the Trump administration tried to block ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates from testifying on Russia. NBC's Hallie Jackson and Pete Williams report. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Intel Chair cancels committee meetings
5 hours 40 min ago
Rep learned intel meetings canceled from 'media reports'
3 hours 7 min ago
'We are watching the cover-up to a crime'
6 hours 28 min ago
Trump son-in-law sought for Russia questions
16 hours 9 min ago
Rep. Lieu explains why he called Trump an 'evil man'
14 hours 35 min ago
67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval rating falls to 36%
Embattled Nunes paralyzes House Intel Committee
Dem Schiff tells Chairman Nunes to recuse himself
Icahn, as Trump advisor, aims to help himself to millions
Trump scandals are 'attention-eating black hole'

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL