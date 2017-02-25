MSNBC Live 02/25/17

WHCA President responds to banning at WH press conference

Reuters’ White House Correspondent and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Jeff Mason, talks to MSNBC’s Richard Lui about the news that multiple media outlets were banned from the White House press briefing on Friday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC selects Tom Perez as new chair
2 hours 28 min ago
New leaked DHS report discredits Trump travel ban
19 hours 51 min ago
Recap: Trump's first month in office
6 hours 53 min ago
Is the left having a Tea Party moment?
7 hours 35 min ago
GOP congressman admits the resistance is working
Maddow: Trump's loose talk is a chore for staff
Pete Buttigieg drops out race for DNC chair
3 hours 52 min ago
Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH
Crowds greet Obama in NYC

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL