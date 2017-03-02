Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/02/17

What will Russian investigation focus on?

National Security analyst Jeremy Bash discusses the focus of the investigation into the relationship between the Trump campaign and the Russian Government: whether there was quid-pro-quo. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions has 'eroded' trust of the office
4 hours 42 min ago
Who is Russian Ambassador Kislyak?
2 hours 31 min ago
Is Sessions' recusal the 'tip of the iceberg' On Russia?
3 hours 20 min ago
MaddowBlog: House GOP moving forward with 'secret' health care plan
Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury
How Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL