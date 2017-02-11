MSNBC Live 02/11/17

What travel ban controversy says about the next four years

Republican strategist, Noelle Nikpour, and Huffington Post contributor, Peter Emerson, discuss the controversy surrounding the travel ban and what this type of tension means for the next four years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
17 hours 18 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
16 hours 47 min ago
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
California dam in crisis raises alarm
17 hours 35 min ago
Does Trump already dislike being president?
16 hours 14 min ago
Rep. Rush: 'Trump, bring your rump' to Chicago
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Brewer on border wall financing: ‘It will get done’
Do the Trumps have an 'above the law' problem?
Cummings: Ivanka Trump plug ‘clear violation’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL