09/26/17

What To Expect From The Roger Stone Testimony

Republican operative and Trump confidant Roger Stone will testify in a closed session before the House Intelligence Committee, but is expected to give his own side of the story after the hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to visit Puerto Rico next week
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
14 hours 55 min ago
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
16 hours 57 min ago
What to expect from the Roger Stone testimony
1 hour 44 min ago
Alabama Senate candidate flashes gun at rally
13 hours 11 min ago
Joe slams Trump for attacking McCain: You have no humanity
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in GOP health care bills
Puerto Rico Governor warns of humanitarian crisis
Bob Costas on Trump inflaming NFL kneeling debate
Maddow: Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL