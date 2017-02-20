MSNBC Live 02/20/17

What to expect from the new immigration ban

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi invites Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-IL, to predict what President Trump’s new immigration ban will entail. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
6 hours 36 min ago
Joe: Trump's media statement is 'very, very dangerous'
7 hours 20 min ago
Russia compiles psychological dossier on Trump for Putin
MaddowBlog: If only McCain's actions matched McCain's rhetoric
4 hours 50 min ago
Trump voters tweet their regret
18 hours 29 min ago
Fmr. Amb to Sweden: Trump would have been briefed on a terror attack
Trump, Sweden and why we're 'way past lines'
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with Russian officials
Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
Russell Simmons: 'Trump did something very good for us'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL