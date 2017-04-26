MSNBC Live 04/26/17

New Orleans Mayor: Don't scapegoat the immigrant community

Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu, speaks about his conversation with AG Jeff Sessions in regards to the policies affecting sanctuary cities. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

