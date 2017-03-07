MSNBC Live 03/07/17

What does Trump's new immigration ban entail?

Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General, comments on the changes that have been made to the immigration ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. CIA director: Wikileaks dump could be 'very damaging'
2 hours 46 min ago
Sharpton says Trump admin needs American history lesson
3 hours 1 min ago
Dem Rep: GOP healthcare plan "will cover fewer people"
5 hours 6 min ago
Fmr. advisor: Trump feels there's intel on wiretapping others aren't privy to
5 hours 35 min ago
Senator says WH incapable of managing intl. crisis
7 hours 22 min ago
What tax credits in GOP healthcare plan will cover
Carson's 'immigrants' comment: 'That's just dumb.'
Lawrence: Trump is in over his head
Sketchy Trump deal eyed for ties to Iran
Media question Trump's mental stability

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL