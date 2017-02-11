MSNBC Live 02/11/17

What are Republicans doing about health care?

Opinion editor at Forbes and former health care advisor to the Romney Campaign, Avik Roy, weighs in on the push back on repealing Obamacare and gives his thoughts on what type of plan the Republicans need to promote. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

