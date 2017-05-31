Morning Joe 05/31/17

WH to pull out of Paris climate deal: report

The Trump White House is pulling out of the Paris climate deal, according to a new report in Axios. Peter Alexander joins Morning Joe to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

