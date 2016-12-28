MSNBC Live 12/28/16

WH preps retaliation for Russia hacks

NBC News' Ron Allen and Counter Extremism Project spokesperson Tara Maller discuss the White House's preparation of an executive order as retaliation against Russia for the 2016 election hacks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself
9 hours 47 min ago
Kerry: Leaders 'won't be swayed by tweets'
3 hours 28 min ago
Waters on Trump: Americans can't trust him
2 days 1 hour ago
MaddowBlog: Celebs stay far from Trump
Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
19 hours 36 min ago
Trump tweets about 'smooth transition - NOT!'
MaddowBlog: Sessions faces civil forfeiture questions
Netanyahu to Obama admin.: 'Stop this game'
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them
Trump Foundation taxes show 'self-dealing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL