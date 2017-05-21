PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 05/21/17

Weekend Update: Stories You Might Have Missed

Rev. Al Sharpton updates us on the cases of Jordan Edwards, Terence Crutcher, and Cornell Brooks, as well as the removal of some confederate statues in New Orleans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

