MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 07/20/17

Warren: I’d Be ‘Glad’ If Sessions Quit, We Got a New Attny....

Sen. Elizabeth Warren lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions after President Trump told the New York Times that he would not have hired Sessions if he’d known he would recuse himself. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prision
Warren: I’d be ‘glad’ if Sessions quit and we got new AG
8 hours 33 min ago
Amid criticism from Trump, Sessions says no plans to resign
Sen. Cassidy: Not important for Trump to understand health bill
7 hours 16 min ago
Chuck Todd: Yes, Trump's attacks on DOJ are a big deal
GOP Rep: Trump's remarks on Sessions are 'straight talk'
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Podesta: Trump doesn't understand the role of Attorney General
What is glioblastoma? McCain's brain tumor is aggressive.
Trump to NYT: I wouldn’t have hired Sessions if I knew he’d recuse

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL