For the Record with Greta 02/28/17

Warner Vows Transparency in Trump-Russia Probe

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) tells Greta Van Susteren that he is “all in” on the bipartisan effort to investigate Russian election hacking as long as intelligence committees are given access to the facts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

