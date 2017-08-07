MSNBC Live 08/07/17

VP Press Secy. Refuses to Rule Out Pence 2020 Run

Marc Lotter, Mike Pence’s press secretary, says the Vice President finds The New York Times’ 2020 GOP shadow campaign story “deeply offensive.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP's Press Secretary refuses to rule out a Pence 2020 run
2 hours 50 min ago
Leader of destroyed Minnesota mosque speaks out
2 hours 12 min ago
Joe on NYT Pence 2020 story: If it walks like a duck...
6 hours 36 min ago
Trump says base 'far bigger,' but polls tell different tale
4 hours 36 min ago
Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
7 hours 29 min ago
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
Spurred by Trump, states battle sanctuary cities
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL