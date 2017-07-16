MSNBC Live 07/16/17

Voters Sound Off On Donald Trump's Presidency at Six Months

President Trump's job approval rating is at 50 percent in the American counties that fueled his 2016 victory. Voters who supported Trump, Clinton and Sanders sound off on his administration, so far. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Trump Jr. violate federal law in Russian lawyer meeting?
11 hours 1 min ago
Top Dem: Trump Jr. meeting brings Russia probe to "new level"
Poll: 50% approve of Trump in counties that fueled his win
McConnell delays health vote as McCain recovers from surgery
Trump lawyer: Distancing president from Trump Jr. meeting?
9 hours 37 min ago
Senate health care bill lacks support from governors
What Russia’s oligarchs may want from the U.S.
A timeline of Russian contacts and tweets
Sen. Cornyn: We need McCain for health care vote
Rep. Al Green: I will vote to impeach Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL