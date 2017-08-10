Andrea Mitchell Reports 08/10/17

US Intel agencies say N. Korea has miniaturized nuclear weapon

The CIA and other key U.S. intelligence agencies agree with the assessment that North Korea has successfully miniaturized a nuclear weapon to place atop a ballistic missile, U.S. officials told NBC News. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

US Intel agencies say N. Korea can place a nuclear weapon on ICBM
2 hours 24 min ago
Blumenthal: Trump's tough talk on N. Korea could bring about 'reign of ruin'
2 hours 17 min ago
Manafort raid seen as 'shock and awe' moment
17 hours 25 sec ago
'Madman Theory': The war of words between US and N. Korea
8 hours 26 min ago
How the FBI raid on Manafort's home went down
16 hours 17 min ago
Trump hits 50 days at his golf properties
Lawrence: FBI had 'probable cause' of a crime
Trump looks to friends for US attorney spots
Trump must stop provoking N. Korea with 'reckless, dangerous,' language
EXCLUSIVE: B-1 Bombers Key to a U.S. Plan to Strike North Korean Missile Sites

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL