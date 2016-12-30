Morning Joe First Look 12/30/16

US hits Russia with new sanctions over hacking

The U.S. government has leveled sanctions against the FSB, the spy agency that succeeded the KGB and declared 35 diplomats persona non grata. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
13 hours 8 min ago
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
11 hours 15 min ago
School board demands Paladino resign
11 hours 1 min ago
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
11 hours 59 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
17 hours 19 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL