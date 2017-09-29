MSNBC Live 09/29/17

U.S. Cutting Embassy Staff in Cuba in Wake of Health Attacks

The State Department is also warning Americans not to visit Cuba following mysterious sonic incidents that sickened 21 embassy staffers and their families. Associated Press reporter Josh Lederman joins MSNBC with more details. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. cutting Cuba embassy staff in wake of health attacks
46 min 52 sec ago
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan
13 hours 26 min ago
Dems. frustrated with Twitter's handling of Russia investigation
4 hours 52 min ago
Maddow: Trump pitches tax cuts for the rich while Puerto Rico struggles
14 hours 22 min ago
Starr: Trump will be under oath before Russia probe ends
12 hours 17 min ago
Trump biographer on Trump's history of 'race baiting'
White House to probe private email use
Where did the extra money from Trump's inauguration go?
GOP tax plan would massively benefit Trump family
Hospitals struggle to treat sick in Puerto Rico

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL