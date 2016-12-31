MSNBC Live 12/31/16

U.S. cities beefing up security for NYE celebrations

Former NYS Homeland Security Advisor, Michael Balboni, discusses how the United States is preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations in response to recent terrorist attacks in Europe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
1 day 2 hours ago
Russian hacking malware found at Vermont utility
Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
16 hours 7 min ago
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
13 hours 44 min ago
How are Russian sanctions affecting Trump's transition?
1 hour 55 min ago
'We all bleed the same color'
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject extremism
Trump: Putin is 'very smart'
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
What foreign leaders know about Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL