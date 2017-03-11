MSNBC Live 03/11/17

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has been fired

After Jeff Sessions requested that the remaining 46 Obama-era U.S. attorneys resign, Preet Bharara refused. Bharara tweeted that he has now been fired. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara: "I was fired"
57 min ago
Maddow: Pence story on Flynn's lobbying hard to believe
18 hours 57 min ago
Who is feeding President Trump conspiracy theories?
4 hours 56 min ago
Intruder breaches White House grounds
3 hours 56 min ago
Lawrence: Donald Trump is living in fear
17 hours 54 min ago
Trump admin. orders abrupt purge of U.S. attorneys
Millions of painkillers sent to tiny WV town of 400
Is a budget cut Trump's greatest threat to history?
Lawmakers want to take away Trump's war powers
A day by day breakdown of Pres. Trump’s first 50 days

