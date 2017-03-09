MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 03/09/17

Trump will replace Obamacare in three steps

Tea Party leader Jenny Beth Martin recaps her Oval Office meeting on health care with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. She says Tea Party supporters do not support the health care bill “as it stands right now.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

