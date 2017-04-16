MSNBC Live 04/16/17

Trump unusually silent following North Korean missile test

President Trump's foreign policy moves faces tough questions on whether his military tactics have any long-term follow through. Ari Melber gets to The Point with his expert panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
10 hours 32 min ago
Trump calls for investigation into tax day protesters
McCain: North Korea is first 'real test' of Trump's presidency
Rep. Lee: 'Congress is missing in action'
10 hours 18 min ago
Sessions unveils new approach to immigration prosecution
12 hours 22 min ago
North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Rev. Sharpton: Trump admin. is threatening civil rights
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL