The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/23/17

Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote because 'illegals' voted

MSNBC's Brian Williams & his panel look at Pres. Trump's first Monday in office including the false claim he again made that he lost the 2016 popular vote because millions of 'illegals' voted. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
13 hours 8 min ago
Steinem on marches: Never seen anything this contagious
3 hours 49 min ago
Planned Parenthood: Trump's anti-abortion policy 'devastating'
3 hours 59 min ago
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump engaged in ‘self-obsession’ at CIA
6 hours 35 min ago
Flynn under investigation for links to Russia
4 hours 27 min ago
How can Dems use energy from Women’s Marches?
Dan Rather isn't a fan of Trump's 'trash the press' strategy
John McCain: 'Serious mistake' to pull out from TPP
Sen. Stabenow on Women's March: It was amazing
Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL