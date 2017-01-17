MSNBC Live 01/17/17

Trump to boost drilling, fracking in America?

Some Americans are hoping that Donald Trump's incoming administration will promote an "energy boom" in their communities. How likely is it that energy production will change dramatically under Trump's leadership? MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff explores. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
14 hours 7 min ago
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
4 hours 4 min ago
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American public' with fights
5 hours 6 min ago
Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders
13 hours 17 min ago
Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American people
Quarter million women expected for march
MaddowBlog: Polls show Trump’s honeymoon is over
McCain: I worry under Trump as I worried under Obama
Trump and 'aid and comfort to the racists'
Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and Trump might not'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL