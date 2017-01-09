MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/09/17

Trump team: Sessions criticisms 'unfair'

Democrats and activists are preparing challenges to Jeff Sessions' appointment as Attorney General, citing past racism, xenophobia and mishandled cases. Sarah Isgur Flores defends Trump's pick. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump fires back at Meryl Streep
2 hours 55 min ago
How quickly will GOP replace Obamacare?
1 hour 27 min ago
Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election
2 days 15 hours ago
Obama team reflects on legacy in his final days
40 min 14 sec ago
NAACP head slams Session on voter suppression
20 hours 40 min ago
Conway: Russia 'did not succeed' in swaying election
Sanders: I want to revitalize Democrats
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
Cecile Richards on the threat to Planned Parenthood
Graham and McCain urge Trump to sanction Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL