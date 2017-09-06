MSNBC Live 09/06/17

Trump Talks Debt Ceiling Extension, Clarifies DACA ‘Revisiting’

President Trump spoke to reporters off-camera aboard Air Force One about his call with the Chinese President, his debt ceiling agreement with Democratic leadership and his expectations for future DACA legislation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

