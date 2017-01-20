MSNBC Live 01/20/17

Trump supporters react to inauguration

A group known as "Bikers for Trump" express their support for Trump and share how he will benefit the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Watch Inauguration Day coverage LIVE
12 hours 30 min ago
Watch Obama's final speech before departing Joint Base Andrews
35 min 58 sec ago
Watch Donald Trump's full inaugural address
1 hour 25 min ago
Dear Mr. President: Your messages to POTUS
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the WH
5 hours 49 min ago
Joe: Obamas have shown extraordinary character
6 hours 18 min ago
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH accountable

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL