The Rachel Maddow Show 08/25/17

Trump sends message to Mueller targets with Arpaio pardon

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Ari Melber about how people like Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn might interpret Donald Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio and how that could weaken Robert Mueller's leverage on them as witnesses against Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

