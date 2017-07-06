Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/06/17

A Pew Research poll of 37 nations showed President Obama got much higher ratings on the world stage than Trump does today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Will Trump press Putin on 2016 election interference?
1 hour 40 min ago
Matthews: If Trump did anything wrong, Putin knows all of it
42 min 34 sec ago
Protesters clash with police as Trump arrives for G-20
Dems to Trump: 'Dereliction of duty' not to confront Putin
What's it like negotiating with Putin?
1 hour 20 min ago
Trump says he inherited a mess. What's the rest of the world think?
Trump: 'Europe must do more' in our common defense
Klobuchar: Trump shouldn't 'pussyfoot' around the law
Kentucky rejects WH voter data request
On foreign soil, Trump rips U.S. intel, press and Obama

