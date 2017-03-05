MSNBC Live 03/05/17

Trump’s wiretap claims a distraction for something big?

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and former Vermont Governor Howard Dean talk about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee defending President Trump’s claims and whether those allegations are a distraction for something bigger to come. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

