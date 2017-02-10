Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/10/17

Trump’s options after immigration ruling

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell asks Pete Williams and Peter Alexander how Trump’s executive order on immigration will move through the courts as they wait for the Japanese PM to arrive at the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court hands Trump a loss and a civics lesson in ban ruling
16 hours 19 min ago
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics inquiry
14 hours 36 min ago
Will tax payers cover the cost of the border wall?
2 hours 48 min ago
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me misrepresented (it wasn't)
13 hours 39 min ago
Rep. Chaffetz met by boos during town hall
6 hours 50 min ago
'This is the face of deportation'
Kellyanne Conway 'doesn't respect the lines'
WA Gov to Trump: We already saw you in court, you lost
Joe: Will Trump seek to re-draft immigration order?
Trump a one-man constitutional crisis: ACLU

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL