MSNBC Live 01/05/17

Trump running risk of 'demoralizing' intel community

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said there is a difference between skepticism and "disparagement." Former CIA analyst John Nixon joins Steve Kornacki. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
21 hours 10 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
20 hours 23 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
21 hours 15 min ago
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
3 hours 49 min ago
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018
‘Indivisible’: A guide to resisting Trump's agenda
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL