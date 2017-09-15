09/15/17

Trump Releases Names of 22 People Who Visited Mar-a-Lago

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics says the 22 names released by the Trump Administration isn't enough. The group wants access to the full log of Mar-A-Lago visitors since Trump's been in office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rep: If Trump wants to help, Dems should take it
9 hours 19 min ago
How Russian social media impacted the 2016 election
10 hours 10 min ago
Clinton: Trump is a clear and present danger to U.S.
20 hours 39 min ago
Manhunt on for suspects in London terror incident
9 hours 48 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
21 hours 50 min ago
Clinton: Trump wants to be like Putin
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments
After staying quiet on Charlottesville, Ivanka pushes back
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL