MSNBC Live 01/25/17

Trump reconsiders enhanced interrogation

General Barry McCaffrey discusses with NBC's Katy Tur the dangers of abusive interrogation methods and whether Donald Trump understands America’s greatest security threats. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tribe pledges to stop Trump on pipelines
4 hours 16 min ago
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Trump seeks 'major investigation' into voter fraud
5 hours 55 min ago
Perez: We cannot normalize 'alternative facts'
18 hours 24 min ago
North Korea ready to test fire ICBM: Official
Trump expected to sign order to 'build that wall'
McCain: 'Leaning against' voting for Mulvaney for OMB director
California Democrats plot the way forward
Trump pipleline actions affirm fears for environment
'How do you make policy if you don't believe facts?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL