08/21/17

Trump Ready to Announce His Plan for Afghanistan

After years of criticizing U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, President Trump now appears ready to reverse course and actually add more U.S. soldiers to the region.

Trump ready to announce his plan for Afghanistan
2 hours 40 min ago
Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
7 hours 27 min ago
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
11 hours 20 min ago
MaddowBlog: WH aide: 'You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill'
7 hours 45 min ago
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
11 hours 43 min ago
Watch the solar eclipse as it happened
4 hours 4 min ago
Sen. King: Trump 'should stop tweeting'
6 hours 59 min ago
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
1 day 4 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn quits as Trump advisor
2 days 21 hours ago
Staff change on Mueller's Trump Russia team raises questions
2 days 20 hours ago

