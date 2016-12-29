MSNBC Live 12/29/16

Trump reacts to Obama's Russia sanctions

MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcom Nance joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss how the Donald Trump administration will address cyber security and relations with Russia after President Obama issued retaliatory sanctions against the country for its election hacks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

