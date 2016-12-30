MSNBC Live 12/30/16

Donald Trump deems Putin as 'very smart'

How is Donald Trump capitalizing on the deteriorating relationship between Russia and the United States? Richard Galen, Republican strategist, and Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune join MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

